TUSCUMBIA
Peggy Simpson, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that those attending maintain social distances and wear masks.
Peggy was born in Colbert County in the month of July, 1932. She graduated from Deshler High School and married John Simpson in 1954. Peggy has two sons, Jeffrey and Charles; four beautiful granddaughters, Jennifer, Ashlee, Bethany and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Sara, JD, Sage and Kaceton.
If there is only one truth to be told, it would be Peggy loved people! “My house truly was on their way to everywhere, for my dear and wonderful friends,” she would say.
Peggy lived as a true Christian. Her kindness and love were genuine, to all she met. I Peter 4:9 “Cheerfully share your home with those who need a meal or a place to stay for the night.” Hebrews 13:2 “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” These scriptures were her life.
Mom is happy in her heavenly home, with her family and friends, who have gone before her and her Lord God Almighty.
