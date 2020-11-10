TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Simpson, 88, died November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. Funeral service will immediately follow at the church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia is assisting the family. Peggy was the wife of the late John P. Simpson.

