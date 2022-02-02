TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Nell Smith, 74, of Tuscumbia, passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022,at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from 12:00 until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery with Brother Paul Pschirer officiating.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Smith; son, Mickey Brannon; parents, Marshall Earl and Dona Morris; brothers, Donnie Morris, David Morris.
She is survived by her son, Barry Neal Brannon; grandchildren, Ashley Wood, Eric Wood, Alex Brannon, Trey Brannon, Christian Brannon, Braxton Brannon, Logan Brannon; great-grandchildren, Austyn Williams, Brycen Williams, Tripp Hester, and Ellis Wood; brothers, Marshall Morris (Peggy Sue), Larry Morris (Shirley), Randy Morris (Teresa), Wade Morris; sister, Patsy Cossey (Tommy).
Pallbearers will be Alex Brannon, Logan Brannon, Austyn Williams, Brycen Williams, Skyler McFall, Justin Scott, and Barry Mcfall. Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton Brannon, Trey Brannon, Christian Brannon, and Tripp Hester.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell for the special care provided.
