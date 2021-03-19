FLORENCE — Peggy Steele Clay, 82 of Florence, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a Retired Educator with Florence City Schools and Teacher in Residence - National Geographic Society Washington, DC, and was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Pastor Trevor Crenshaw officiating.
Mrs. Clay was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Clay; parents, Elmore and Kate Trammell Steele; sister, Irene Steele Howard; and brothers, Elmore Steele, Jr. and Wallace Kirk Steele.
Mrs. Clay is survived by her daughter, Traci Clay Reynolds (Rod); bonus granddaughter, Yasmir Reynolds (Tyler Williams); bonus great-granddaughter, Makayla Williams; nephew, Alejandro Howard (Dawn Hardy); nieces, Andrea Steele Howard and Jacinta Steele; great-nieces, Mikayla Steele and Kandace Barr.
