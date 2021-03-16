FLORENCE — Peggy Steele Clay, 82, died March 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of the late James Clay. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

