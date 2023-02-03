COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Visitation for Peggy Sue Beckham, 69, will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shackelford, Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you