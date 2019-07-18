ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Peggy Sue Johnson, 82, died July 16, 2019. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Leoma Cemetery. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
