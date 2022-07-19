TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Sue Kerby Sims, age 73 of Tuscumbia, formerly of Russellville and Moulton, Alabama, died peacefully at North Alabama Medical Center on July 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama, from 12 noon – 2 pm. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville. After the burial, the family will be accepting family and friends at Union Community Center, Russellville, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Peggy Sue was born on December 24, 1948. She grew up in the C.C. Smith community and graduated from Mount Hope High School. She married Clayton in 1970 and moved to the Oak Grove community. She had one daughter, Kim. Peggy worked at several sewing plants, retiring from Vanity Fair in Russellville so she could babysit her granddaughter, Jessa. She loved daylilies and vegetable gardening. Most of the babies in the family have a quilt she made them. She is known for her chocolate candy at Christmas and pecan and chocolate pies year round. Her fried apple and peach pies were always requested. Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother who was loyal and fiercely protective of her family. She was a sweetheart, a kind soul, who will be missed by all.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Sims; mother, Opal Marie Cameron; father, Lois Kerby; brothers, Wade, Mikan and Danny Kerby; sister, Faylene Kerby Shelnutt (Audie {deceaced}) and grandson, Joshua Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Sims; granddaughter, Jessa Taylor; sister, Rachel Roden (Curtis) and brother, Jimmy Kerby (Patsy). She is remembered fondly by all her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Will Baker, Keith Masterson, Levi McCormack, Brett Kerby, Jamie Kerby, Wesley Kerby; honorary pallbearers will be Jerald Kerby, Caleb Kerby, Joel Kerby, David Shelnutt and Garrett Daniel.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
