FLORENCE — Peggy Sutphin Pigg, 88 of Florence, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehabilitation. Peggy worked as a substitute teacher with the Florence City School system and was a member of Magnolia Church of Christ. She was a lifelong certified master knitter, accomplished pianist and piano teacher, and a member of the YMCA in Florence. She loved her family, especially her two sons.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Joe VanDyke and Jimmy Hayes. Family will gather at 1:30 p.m. at gravesite for those wishing to participate in drive by condolences.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Garnet B. and Sue Critz Sutphin; sister-in-law, Adene Pigg Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband, C. Gerald Pigg; sons, Tommy Pigg (Alison) and John Pigg; brother-in-law, Cecil Mitchell; grandchildren, Rebekah Pigg Miller (Richard), Andrew Pigg, Sr. (Kayla), Robert Pigg (Jessica) and Jerrod Pigg; great-grandchildren, Jack, Avery and Kendall Miller, Andrew Pigg, Jr. and Aria Pigg; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Pigg, Andrew Pigg, Sr., Jerrod Pigg and Richard Miller.
Special thanks to Harbor at Hickory Hill in Prattville, The Renaissance of Florence, Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehabilitation and Dr. Lyman Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence, AL.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
