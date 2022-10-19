MUSCLE SHOALS

Peggy June Thigpen, 82, died Monday, October17, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.