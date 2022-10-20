MUSCLE SHOALS
Peggy June Thigpen, 82, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 21, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Clayton Thigpen; and sister, Joy Berry.
She is survived by her daughters, Sephinia Pettus and Debbie Pettus; sisters, Betty Hipps and Patsy Gooch; grandchildren, Kana Beasley and Aaliyah Boddie; and great-grandchildren, Genesis and Egypt Carson, Aladdin, Jassiah, and Zyair Kirkman, and Za’meria, Landon, and London Beasley.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented