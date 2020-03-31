FLORENCE — Peggy Walsh Aldridge, 90, died March 28, 2020. She grew up in Winston County, AL but lived in Florence, AL most of her life. She was the daughter of Mayme Baughn Gover and J.B. Walsh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Aldridge, her half-brother, Johnny Walsh, and a host of relatives and in-laws whom she loved dearly.
Peggy had been a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ for over 60 years and had been very involved in many activities there. Though unable to attend worship services in recent years, she continued to participate via streaming and had a true love for her church family.
She graduated from Winston County High School, Double Springs, AL and from Florence State Teachers College (now UNA) where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. She taught school for 32 years, the last 28 of which were with the Florence City Schools. She was a member of the original Bradshaw High School faculty and said on several occasions that she would have taught those first years for free because she loved it so.
Peggy loved her family passionately. Her greatest joy was time spent with them, and happy memories were made in her home for four generations. She also loved the Atlanta Braves and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and kept the library in business by reading 2-3 books weekly.
She is survived by her daughter, Ramona Aldridge Faucett; her son, James Walton “Walt” Aldridge, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler Faucett (Kendra), Ben Faucett (Bethany), Rachael Aldridge and Hannah Aldridge; five great-grandchildren, Jenna, Bryant, Jackson, Madi and Mia.
A graveside funeral for immediate family will be conducted by Justin Pannell, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. Due to Coronavirus concerns, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ for the Benevolence Ministry, 1207 Sherrod Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.Stjude.org.
