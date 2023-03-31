FLORENCE — Peggy Wible Springer, 93, died March 29, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

