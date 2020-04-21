MUSCLE SHOALS — Peggy Wilkins Love, 86, of Muscle Shoals passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Peggy was a selfless homemaker who put God at the center of her life and served Him by serving others. She was a faithful Christian for many years and spread God’s grace to everyone she met. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, decorating her home, attending church fellowship, and spending time with her beloved family. She took great pride in her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter and found purpose in filling their lives with love and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Love.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Mark Love, Sandra Briggs (Anthony), Susie Ogletree (Ricky), and Bill Love (Cheryl), as well as her six grandchildren, Daniel Briggs, Emily Love, Paul Green, Rachel Middleton, Canie Love, Jackson Love, and one great-granddaughter; Caroline Briggs.
There was a private service for her immediate family at Greenview Memorial Park & Funeral Home on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
