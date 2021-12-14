MUSCLE SHOALS — Peggy Joyce Strange Wimberly, of Muscle Shoals, was born in Sheffield, Alabama on November 6, 1934, and departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial. The service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Doug Farris, Bro. Tommy Smith, and Bro. Rusty Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dora Strange; her brothers, Bradley and Edward Strange; and her sisters, Carolyn Singer and Jean Holt.
Survivors include, her husband of 62 years, the love of her life, James (Buddy) Wimberly; daughters, Dawn (Steve) Slaton, Laura (Ron) Travis and son Wade (and the late Sheila) Wimberly; grandchildren, Christopher and Mandy Slaton, Amy Newsom and Matthew Wimberly, Kayla and Logan Stokes, Jesse Shannon and Rachel Travis; great-grandchildren, Jasmyn, Jayda and Jordyn Newsom, Kyla Slaton, Charlie Slaton, Slaton Ledlow, Elijah Shupe, Hendrix Pratt, McKarlie, Lucy and Mattie Wimberly, Matthew and Olivia Limbaugh; great-great-grandchildren, Xander, Alley, Beckham, Scout and Hadley. Her surviving siblings are Jerry (Shirley) Strange and Juanita Robinson; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a graduate of Deshler High School, where she was a Majorette in the band. She also graduated from Wallace State Community College with a business degree. Peggy worked at Graber’s Department store in Sheffield where she met her husband Buddy. Years later, she worked as a general laborer for TVA at Colbert Steam Plant, on Wilson Dam and Browns Ferry Nuclear plant. She also worked 8 years at ECM hospital in administration before retiring. Peggy was a true believer and a long-time member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church. She was a vibrant and precious wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She traveled the world over and loved to read and spend time with her family.
Special thanks to Bobbie Woods at Affinity Hospice for your kindness in caring for our mother.
Pallbearers are Matthew Wimberly, Ron Travis, Slaton Ledlow, Wayne Holt, Rusty Holt and Marty Holt
