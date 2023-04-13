LEIGHTON — Pegi Cheryl “Plaino” Malone, 67, died April 6, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow at the Hall. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

