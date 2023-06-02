MUSCLE SHOALS — Penny Melton Jeffreys, 56, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Gregory Daniel will be officiating. Penny was a member of the Pentecostals of Florence church.

