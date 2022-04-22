WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Percy Clyde Walker Jr., 88, died April 15, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Waynesboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Shirley Ann Ary Walker.

