TOWN CREEK — Percy L. Jones, 72, died October 19, 2020. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Ed Warren Memorial Cemetery, Town Creek. He was a United States Army veteran.

