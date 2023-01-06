LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Perless Gordon Robinson, 92, died December 31, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a member of Fairview Congregational Methodist Church.

