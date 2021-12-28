WARRIOR — Pernie L. Chandler, 92, formerly of Haleyville, died December 24, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

