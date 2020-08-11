RUSSELLVILLE — Miss Pernie M. Wellington, 72, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away August 9, 2020, at her residence. Born in Franklin County, Alabama, she was a resident of Lily Springs Home in Russellville. She enjoyed attending church and especially Sunday school. Her favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me,” and she was of the Baptist faith.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Crooked Oak Cemetery, Russellville, with Dustin Morgan officiating.
Miss Wellington is survived by her sisters, Betty George, Laura Pounders, and Mildred Ruth Rowsey; several nieces and nephews, many caretakers, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lando and Jessie Hester Wellington; brother, Orvil Wellington and sister, Nettie Harmon.
Special thanks to all her caretakers whom she loved very much.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
