RUSSELLVILLE — Perry W. Whitlock, 73, died October 17, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ramsey Cemetery. He was married to Bobbie Whitlock.

