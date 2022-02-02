ROGERSVILLE — Persuial Dale Phillips, 85, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Limestone Health Facility. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother and faithful wife to her late husband, Luther.
A visitation will be Saturday, February 5 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with funeral service to follow. Pallbearers will be Chad Phillips, Colby Simpson, Alex Simpson, Jake Maner, Jeff Mason and John David Mason.
Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her parents, Chisolm and Susie Garner; husband, Luther Phillips and several siblings. She is survived by her children, Vickie (Eric) Simpson, Jan (Mike) Crosslin, Greg (Shannon) Phillips and Jill Maner; grandchildren, Colby Simpson, Alex Simpson, Rusty (Katie) Crosslin, Chad Phillips, Heather Phillips, Jake (Britney) Maner and Sydney Maner; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Willa Mae Kretzer and Barbara Newton; brother, Joe Mac Garner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Phillips’ family. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
