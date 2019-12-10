JASPER — Pete Smith, Jr., passed away at his home on December 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Kilgore-Green Funeral Home directing. Visitation at the home of the Smith’s afterwards. Tex Ergle and Alan Beasley will officiate.
He was born in Alameda, California in 1938. As a young adult he learned the meaning of hard work while earning the rank of Eagle Scout in his Boy Scout troop. He graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama and attended Florence State Teacher’s College. Pete was an avid worker. While in high school he created Dixie Pool and Equipment Company (a swimming pool cleaning service), worked for Sunset Line and Twine Company, and formed a dance band “Pete Smith and the Flames.” He then served in the Alabama National Guard. He is best known for owning National Fishline Company which for a time warehoused, spooled, and distributed all the fishing line worldwide for Stren fishing. He also found time to be part owner in Forte’ Industries and Go-Kot LLC. When not working in one of his businesses he served as Scoutmaster of Troop 117 affecting the lives of a number of young scouts and was awarded the BSA Silver Beaver Award for his work in Scouting. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Jasper for 52 years where he served on the Board of Trustees. He served as a Director of Compass Bank and on Board of the Samuel Lee Smith Advised Fund. Pete loved his family and friends. He could be seen regularly at the Coffee Table, Monday Lunch, and Musgrove Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Pete Smith; and his son, Samuel Lee Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeanette Smith; son, Charles Hugh Rankin Smith (Holly); grandsons, Sawyer Lee Smith and Ethan Hugh Smith; granddaughter, Brylee Buchanan Smith; sister, Kristine S. Holley (Joe Paul); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Williams Smith; nephew, Kevin Holley (Lorrie); and a number of great nephews, nieces and friends.
Special thanks to Patricia Henderson, Visiting Angels, and Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Samuel Lee Smith Advised Fund; P.O. Box 171; Jasper, AL 35502.
