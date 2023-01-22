LITTLEVILLE — Peter Charles Stanley Steien, age 38, of Littleville, passed away January 17, 2023.
Peter “Roo”, which was his Mom’s sweet nickname for him, was a fighter from the start. Being a miracle child at birth, he was a free spirit that loved everyone and would help anyone in need, even if it meant giving them the shirt off his back. Peter was an amazing musician that had a great talent for playing the guitar, he could almost make it talk. He adored his family and his sweet dogs, Mojo and Pup, walking them down to the creek and just sitting and enjoying the beautiful weather and whittling, as his fur babies played. Peter parts ways with this special word…Mizpah, meaning, May God keep watch between me and thee, while we are absent from each other.
Peter is survived by his parents, Ottie and Sharon Steien; life partner, Ashley James; his sweet fur babies, Mojo and Pup; as well as a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that will miss Peters energetic personality and a smile that could light up any room.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Sweet Sue Britnell, Pete and Jeanette Steien; cousins, Andrew Nix and Megan Gooch; and his precious dogs, Bullett, Lucy and Suki.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Terry D. Jones will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ben Britnell, Brent Palmer, Ryan Kee, Devin Nix, Trevor Malone, Tyler Malone, Mitchell Gunther and Huy Ly. Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Alers, Brandon Holland and Michael Burton.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
