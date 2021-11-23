FLORENCE — Professor Peter F. Barty, 87, passed on November 21 at the North Alabama Medical Center. He was a longtime Florence resident and the former chairman of the History Department at the University of North Alabama where he taught for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Marie Barty and is survived by his son, Christopher and his family of Irvine, California and his sister, Patricia Adams and her family of Harlow, England.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24th in Greenview Memorial Park with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
