FLORENCE — Peter Frantz Curtice, 73 of Florence, passed away May 31, 2021 after an extended illness. Peter was retired from the United States Army, along with being a veteran; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 with services following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father John O’Donnell officiating.
Mr. Curtice was preceded in death by his parents, Almond and Marianne Curtice; daughter, Amanda Curtice; sister, Ramona Olson; brother, Roland Rohner; mother-in-law, Gertrude Lowry; father-in-law Isaac Lowry
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Curtice; son, Pete Curtice II (Cherie); daughter, Jessica McDonald (Steven); sisters, Patty Mitchell (Mack), Leilani Gontier (Chris); brothers-in-law, Jack Olson and Robert Lowry (Judy); grandchildren, Tyrease Gilchrist, Brooke Williams (Milton), Paisley McDonald, Dustin Richardson, Paige Langley; and great-grandchildren, Mason Curtice and Kynzlee Hinton.
Pallbearers will be Shaun White, Milton Williams, Steven McDonald, Tyrease Gilchrist, Scott Davis, Andres Rivera and Dorian Papazikos. Honorary pallbearers are David Locker, Mason Curtice, American Legion, Patriot Guard, and United States Army.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented