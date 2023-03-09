F.3.9.23 Peter Vials.jpg
Buy Now

LEIGHTON — Peter Jerome Vials passed away at home in Leighton on March 5, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born in Houston, Texas on January 5, 1943 to parents Dorothy Anne Reichert and William Henry Vials. Peter spent his early childhood in Houston before moving to San Antonio, Texas, where he grew up in the Alamo Heights neighborhood with his brother, William and sister, Mary.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.