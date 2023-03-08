LEIGHTON — Peter Jerome Vials, 80, died March 5, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. Funeral will follow at the church with burial in King Cemetery, Leighton. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

