FLORENCE — Peter Thomas Avallone, 90, died September 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, by Zoom. The link on Zoom is 730-3681-0371; the Password is PETER (in all caps). To listen to the services by phone, dial 1 (346) 248-7799. Survived by his wife, Joan Bromley Avallone. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

