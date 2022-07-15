RUSSELLVILLE — Petra Carrillo Perez, 55, died July 12, 2022. Visitation was Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. All night vigil began at 8 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be today at 9 a.m. at the church with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

