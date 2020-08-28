RUSSELLVILLE — Petrona Miguel Andres, 52, died August 23, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

