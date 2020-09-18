MUSCLE SHOALS

Phares Coolidge Birdwell, 95, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. There will be a private graveside service held for the family.

Phares was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and a member of IBEW 558. Phares was a member and former deacon of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Birdwell; sons, Steve, Terry, and Bradley; brothers, Edward, Byron, Odie, Iran, O.C., Lester, and Clyde; and in-laws, Ronald Harville (Barbara) and Frank Harville (Marvalene).

He is survived by his children, Sheila King (Mike), Paul Birdwell (Pam), and Brian Birdwell (Lawryn); ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Ralph Voce, Ellard Greene, Joe McCoy, and Jim Waddle will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

