Infant Phee’Nix I’Lee Davis died December 22, 2021. Graveside Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., January 1, 2022 at Penny Cemetery, Hillsboro.

Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals is in charge of all arrangements.

