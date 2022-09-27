PHIL CAMPBELL — Philip Allen Cosby, 52, died September 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ramsey Cemetery. He was the husband to Carolee and father to Samuel Cosby.

