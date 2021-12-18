IUKA, MS — Philip Wayne Dendy, 71, died Thursday, December 16, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program.
Obituary Information
