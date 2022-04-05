RUSSELLVILLE — Philip Edward Wright, 76, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.
He had lived in this area since 1971 having moved from Cookeville, Tennessee. Mr. Wright was a member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a Gideon, member of ASEA, and a former band director of Hatton, Belgreen, Colbert Heights, and Hackleburg High Schools. He then worked for the Franklin County Health Department where he became a Senior Public Health Environmentalist.
Mr. Wright was an Eagle Scout, achieving the rank in 1959, and he loved The Boy Scouts. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan his entire life.
The funeral service will be today, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville. Officiating will be Brother Wade Wallace and Brother Delmer Duboise. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Russellville. The body will lie in state from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Visitation was Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home.
Survivors include wife, Faye Motes Wright; children, April Carberry (Brian), Eric Wright (Chabrina); granddaughters, Caroline Carberry, Keira Wright, and Peyton Wright; sisters-in-law, Gennell King (Tommy), Lavon Duboise (Delmer), Judy Motes; brother-in-law, Leonard Lawler; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lawler, Stephen King, Jeff Massey, Trae Tittle, Josh Tittle, and Bailey Motes.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Penny Wright; father and mother-in-law, Virle and Annie Mae Motes; brother-in-law, Hubert Motes; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lawler.
A Special Thanks to the Staffs of Russellville Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Burns Nursing Home, North Alabama Cancer Center, Northwest Home Health, Hospice of North Alabama, and Dr. Kelly and Staff for all the love and care given.
