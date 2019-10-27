TUSCUMBIA — Philip Gregory Everett, age 62, of Tuscumbia, Al, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Tom Wood. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Philip accepted Jesus Christ as his savior as a child and his faith was an inspiration to everyone. Philip retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 20 years of service.
Philip died after an extended illness which he handled courageously.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, James Grady and C. Jeanette Everett.
He is survived by his brothers, Steven G. Everett (Beth) of Tuscumbia, Michael G. Everett (Scott Hawkins) of Charlotte NC.; Carlton G. Everett (Patty) of Huntsville, AL; sister, Cathy Stancil (Ralton) of Tuscumbia; two nieces, Jill Woicik (Randy), and Marybeth Lee (David); two nephews, Nathaniel Everett (Brittany), and Grayson Everett; great nephews, Graham and Ames Lee, and Grady Everett.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, caregivers, Rhonda Nix and Pride Senior Care.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
