FLORENCE — Philip was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 5, 1934 and died on March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lt. Col. Mary Davis Jirsa and his wife of 62 years, Myrtie (Tuttie) Kinsaul Davis. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Davis Wilson (Mickey) and Donna Davis Schroeder (Bob); grandchildren, Philip Wilson (Elizabeth), Alan Wilson and Jennifer Schroeder (Landon); and great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Levi Wilson.
Philip entered the U.S. Army in 1955 and rose through the ranks to his retired rank of Colonel. He retired after 27 years of service in both the active Army and the Alabama National Guard. His service included 3 tours with Special Forces and commander of the 161st Medical Battalion. He was both Airborne and Ranger qualified, as well as graduate of The Special Warfare School, Command and General Staff College and the National Defense University. He was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. After four years of service, he attended Auburn University where he graduated from Veterinary College in 1964. His veterinary career included service as an Associate State Veterinarian, a mixed animal practitioner in Florence, Alabama for 20 years, a U.S. Army Veterinarian and third career as an Industrial Veterinarian, where he specialized in Avian Protozoology. He retired from Pfizer Animal Health and continued to serve as a consultant in the international field, where he lectured and taught practical control of parasitic diseases of poultry in Central and South America, Japan, Indonesia and South Africa.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with military honors. Officiating will be Ryan Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Myrtie and Mary Davis.
