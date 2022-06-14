TUSCUMBIA — Philip Heath Halcomb died unexpectedly on June 10, 2022, in his residence at the age of 51, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his mother, Wynnojean C. Halcomb; his sister, Heather Halcomb McGee and husband, Scott McGee; his daughter, Annika Halcomb; and his beloved dog Sam.
He is preceded in death by his father, Philip W. Halcomb; and his grandparents, GK and Eva Cantrell and Karie and Maudie Halcomb.
Heath was known for marching to the beat of his own drum. He always had a story or a joke to tell and his laugh was infectious. He never met a stranger. He was a kind soul with a big heart who put others needs before his own. He would go above and beyond for anyone who needed him, and he never failed to tell the people in his life that he loved them. He loved his music loud and his coffee strong. Heath was an employee of the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department for 24 years as a Corrections Officer.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be left online at www.colbertmemorial.com.
