TUSCUMBIA — Philip Raymond Sockwell, of Tuscumbia, passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 67. There will be a graveside service held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Glendale Cemetery.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Oneal and Janie, his son, Jason, and his brother, Roger.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; his son, Corey (Kim); his sister, Kim (Charles); grandchildren, Destin, Nicholas, Blake, Lindsey, and Bryson Sockwell.
For the first 45 years of his life, Philip enjoyed farm life. When that phase ended, he turned his attention to small tractors. He designed and built an amazing assortment of farm implements appropriately-sized for the lawn tractor. Philip was a true and loyal friend to many.
Pallbearers will be Steve Buchanan, Destin Sockwell, Nicholas Sockwell, Kevin Sockwell, Cody Lowery, Doug McCormack, and Blake Sockwell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Howard, Dan Simmons and Kris Sockwell.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Dan and Susan Simmons for their friendship and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 610, Sheffield, AL 35660 or www.helenkeller.com,.
You are invited to share memories and leave online condolences and www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
