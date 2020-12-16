TUSCUMBIA — Philip Wade Rikard, 78, Tuscumbia, departed this life on December 14, 2020. There will be a private service for the family with Bro. Steve McCaig officiating.
Philip was a member of Pride Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Rikard; son, Philip Bryan Rikard; and grandson, Jeffrey Carmack.
Philip leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean Rikard; sons, Wesley Rikard and Ricky Rikard (Regina), Tuscumbia, AL, Daniel Rikard (Misty), Indiana, Rickey Plunkett (Carla) and Jeff Owen, Tuscumbia, AL; daughters, Gina Waddell, Freeport, FL, Debbie Thigpen (Randy), Florence, AL, and Kim Malone, Cherokee, AL; sister, Cathy Laws, Tuscumbia, AL; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be C.B. Carmack, Tyler Rikard, Ryan Rikard, Noah Rikard, Logan Rikard, Gage Malone, and Greg Malone.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
