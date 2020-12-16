TUSCUMBIA — Philip Wade Rikard, 78, Tuscumbia, departed this life on December 14, 2020. There will be a private service for the family with Bro. Steve McCaig officiating.

Philip was a member of Pride Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Rikard; son, Philip Bryan Rikard; and grandson, Jeffrey Carmack.

Philip leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean Rikard; sons, Wesley Rikard and Ricky Rikard (Regina), Tuscumbia, AL, Daniel Rikard (Misty), Indiana, Rickey Plunkett (Carla) and Jeff Owen, Tuscumbia, AL; daughters, Gina Waddell, Freeport, FL, Debbie Thigpen (Randy), Florence, AL, and Kim Malone, Cherokee, AL; sister, Cathy Laws, Tuscumbia, AL; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be C.B. Carmack, Tyler Rikard, Ryan Rikard, Noah Rikard, Logan Rikard, Gage Malone, and Greg Malone.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.