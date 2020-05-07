ROGERSVILLE — Philip Russell Hodges, 60, of Rogersville, passed away May 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Cemetery.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. and Zadie Hodges; and brother, Waylon Carroll Hodges.
Survivors include his wife, April Hodges; children, Amber Vinson and Dylan Stephens; granddaughter, Harlee Jo James; brothers, Walter A. Hodges (Thelma) and Loyd Hodges (Jane); sisters, Sharon Armke (James), Sandra Watson (Steven), Barbara Martin (George) and Beverly Stonecipher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Philip was a member of the Sheetmetal Local 48. He was a Christian and an avid fan of Crimson Tide football. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and was loved by all who knew him.
