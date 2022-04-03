RUSSELLVILLE — Philip “Phil” Wright, 76, died Saturday, April 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel.

