RUSSELLVILLE — Phillip Dale Bruton, 30, Russellville, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital, due to a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton officiating. Interment will be in Hyde Lake Cemetery, Littleville.
Phillip attended Cowboy Church of Colbert County. He played football and baseball in school. In high school, he was an avid skateboarder. Phillip was an outdoorsman all his life, enjoying fishing and hunting. His latest endeavor was metal detecting, searching for arrowheads and Indian artifacts, as well as collecting old coins. Phillip began racing go-karts at nine years old, which turned into a passion for dirt track racing. He loved Ten Car Mafia Racing and was a huge fan of Hunt the Front racing. He was a huge Braves and Bama fan. Phillip was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Robison and J.D. Bruton; uncle, Jeff Woods; aunt, Michelle Woods; and best friends, Ant and William.
Phillip is survived by his son, Greyson; mother, Tina Allen (Michael); father, Jeff Bruton; brothers, Jake Bruton, Landon Bruton, and Montana Hugaboom; sister, Caleigh Allen; special companion, Jackson; uncle, Raymond Dotson; aunt, Debbie Holman (Jay); and niece and nephews, Adrian “A1”, Adalyn “A2”, and Braylen.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Allen, Jay Holman, Kevin Nichols, Wes Edgemond, Justin Goins, and Nick Nichols.
