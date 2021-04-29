JASPER — Phillip Daniel Battles, 61, died April 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Walker Memory Gardens.

