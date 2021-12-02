MOULTON

Phillip Lee Daniel, 53, passed away November 30, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.

