ATHENS, TENNESSEE
Phillip Deane Perry, age 73 of Athens, TN, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Columbia, TN, resident of McMinn County, TN for 44 years, a son of the late Raymond Owen and Mary Alice Moore Perry, and preceded in death by sister, Mary Katherine Holland. He was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He was an Electrical QA/QC Engineer for more than 30 years in the nuclear power industry and was employed by TVA and several other companies. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of I.B.E.W. and former member of Chilhowee Rod and Gun Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survivors: wife of 50 years, Suellen Corum Perry of Athens, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Shelly Perry of Knoxville, TN.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Matthew Ronne of Athens, TN, and Hannah and John Kilpatrick of Knoxville, TN. Three grandchildren, Mary Beth Ronne, Andrew Ronne, and Carter Perry; two sisters and brother-in-law, Genia Corum, Ann and Donald Allen; brother-in-law, Jim Holland, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Steven Allen, Jan Howell, Melanie and Joe Betterton, Jimmy and Sheila Holland, Jr., Karen and Ronnie Garner, Melanie and Bruce Hooper, and great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 9, 2021 in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors with Joe Betterton officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Wreath Across America.org. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Phillip-Perry Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, TN, in charge of arrangements.
Commented