MUSCLE SHOALS
Phillip Gale Hardin, age 68, formerly of Spruce Pine, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital with his family by his side.
Phil was born Saturday, February 16, 1952 in Franklin County to James H. and Lavelle Hardin. He married Donna Donahue on January 01, 1974. Together they owned and operated several businesses, including Hardin’s Raceway Grocery at Spruce Pine, restaurant, clothing store, cattle farm, and a chicken farm. Phil had a great head for business and loved working with the public. He loved his family, but he loved his God most of all. He was a member of the Quinn Church of Christ. He was also a Mason.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Lonnie Oldag and Brother Larsen Plyler will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Wade Chaney, Mike Madden, Gerald Leindecker, Gary Parrish, DeWyatt Gilbert, and Lucas Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be O’Neal Uptain, Danny Kenney, Dixon Livingston, Stephen Bendall, Bucky Rea, and Alex Burgett.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Hardin; mother, Lavelle Hardin; and grandson, Sylas Labon Hardin.
Phil leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 46 years, Donna Donahue Hardin; daughter, Kristi Daniel (Scott); son, Scott Hardin (Amber); grandchildren, Justin Rose (Sarah), Brittney Burgett (Alex), Bailey Rose, Lexie Daniel, Jacob Daniel, Isaac West, Lindsey West; great-grandsons, Bentley Rose, Bowen Burgett, Griffin Burgett; brother, Gary Hardin (Renee); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dianne Kenny (Danny), Kay Livingston (Dixon), Patti Bendall (Stephen), Pam Rea (Bucky), Candace Bretherick; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Sylas Hardin Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of CB&S Bank.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented